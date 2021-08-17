India has surpassed 200,000 deaths after new deaths due to Govt

The new record of govt deaths in India, which has already surpassed 200,000, is keeping the Asian country as the global hub of the epidemic. Infections number over 360,000 daily for the first time.

The country recorded 3,293 deaths in a single day after a slight decline the previous day, while the number of infections rose to a new positive of 360,960, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.





With these new figures, India raises the total number of deaths from the onset of the epidemic to 201,187 and 19.7 million, and ranks fourth with the highest number of deaths after the United States, Mexico and Brazil.

Govt-19 patients to be treated on the streets in India) Prakash Singh / AFP

After facing more than 30,000 cases and 41 deaths not happening in several days, India faced its worst day on Tuesday after the numbers gave the country a small gap.

The most affected area

Maharashtra: 895 deaths in one day

Regions like New Delhi broke records, registering a total of 24,149 new infections and 381 deaths in a single day, the highest mortality rate for a population of 20 million in the city.

In addition, the western state of Maharashtra, which has been badly affected by the epidemic, broke the record number with 66,358 new positives and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours.





The coveted severity of this second wave in an Asian country that has been hit by more viruses than the first curve that peaked in September has caused a supply crisis in many hospitals in the most affected areas.

Workers dismantle safety equipment in New Delhi Sajjad Hussain / AFP

When the country is trying to get oxygen, the Pictures of a packed fireplace And has raised the commitment of many countries that have begun to send patient overdose assistance in intensive care units.

Kovit-19 corona virus patients breathe with the help of oxygen provided by the gurudwara, a Sikh shrine, under a roadside tent set up on April 28, 2021 in Ghaziabad. (Photo by Prakash Singh / AFP) Prakash Singh / AFP

Faced with this situation, India is paying its full attention to its ambitious vaccination campaign, in which nearly 148 million doses have been administered since its inception last January, of which 2.5 million in the last 24 hours.

