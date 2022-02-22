February 24, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

India has sent the first plane to evacuate its compatriots from Ukraine

Byron Rodgers February 22, 2022 2 min read

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) An Air India special flight left New Delhi for Ukraine on Tuesday to begin efforts to evacuate thousands of Indian students and residents in a European country amid rising tensions in the region. “The first of three Air India flights to Ukraine will depart from New Delhi at 7:30 am (2:00 GMT) and return at 10:15 pm (16:45 GMT) tonight,” an airline spokesman said. Efe told the place. The 254-passenger Dreamliner P-787 will continue to fly between the Indian capital and Kiev, although sources did not confirm further details on the availability of available seats. The next two flights will depart from India on February 24 and 26. These flights are included in four flights announced by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, which will depart from Kiev on the morning of the 25th and afternoon, the morning of the 27th and March 6. With them, the embassy also reminded Indian citizens that many foreign airlines may attempt to return to one of the regular flights between the two countries. However, the embassy issued a statement on Tuesday saying many students were reluctant to leave the country without assurances that university classes could be resumed in practice. Video classes for victims. Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s declaration of independence from the self – proclaimed pro – Russian republics of Donetsk and Lukansk (Donbass region), India promised an emergency meeting following the deployment of troops to carry out “peace operations”. The United Nations Security Council has called for “deeper concerns” and called for “diplomatic talks” to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. DS Thirumurthy, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, described the security of citizens as “essential” and said that “more than 20,000 students and nationals live in various parts of the world, including the border with Ukraine, and that their safety is a priority.” EFE hbc / mt / ah

India: The rape of her daughter, a mother involved in the election struggle, will fight for equality

A social model of integration changed the reality of millions of people in India

Another Way to Get Married: India’s “Metawares” Weddings | World | D.W.

Russia and Ukraine live news: sanctions, latest updates and video

Covid-19 and Vaccine News: Live Updates

Release date: When will the final episodes premiere?

