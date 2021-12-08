India has reported the lowest number of daily corona virus cases since May 2020

On December 6, 2021, a health worker tested positive for coronavirus in a child at a bus terminal in New Delhi, India. REUTERS / Anusree Fatnavis

India recorded 6,822 new corona virus infections on Tuesday, the lowest number since May 2020. Amid concerns about this, the downward trend of infections has continued in recent weeks So far 23 cases of Omicron variant have been identified.

The country, which has a population of about 1,210 million, has recorded a record 24 hours Low number of infections in 558 days, According to the Indian Ministry of Health, raises the total number of infections since the onset of the epidemic 34.6 million.

India also registered 220 deaths In the last 24 hours, the total death toll is now 473.757.

Statistics provided by India, The United States is the second most affected country by Govt-19 in the world (49.2 million cases), compared with those experienced during The second wave of the disease peaked last May, with more than 400,000 cases and more than 4,500 deaths a day..

On December 6, 2021, a health worker in Ahmedabad, India, was tested for the corona virus (COVID-19). REUTERS / Amit Dave

This avalanche of officially recognized cases, according to experts, may actually be very high The decline of hospitals and crematoria, as well as the lack of oxygen for medical use in some places.

Despite the drop in cases, so far 23 infections in the country have been diagnosed with the Omicron variant, according to a local newspaper. Indian Express, Which led to the imposition of Indian authorities Tighten the air controls.

The emergence of a new variant, first discovered in South Africa, also guided Indian authorities It originally suspended the resumption of international flights scheduled for next December 15, After a gap of almost 20 months.

File photo: On April 5, 2021, in New Delhi, India, while her husband was photographing her, a woman received the Bharat Biotex Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, also known as covaxin, at a vaccination center. REUTERS / Adnan Abidi

The country has been governed so far Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated that with 1,287 million vaccines, nearly 8 million doses in the last 24 hours, 50% of the eligible population has received complete guidance against the corona virus..

“India’s vaccination program marks another important milestone. It is important to maintain this momentum to strengthen the fight against Govt-19. Yes, keep all ethics related to corona virus like masks and social exclusion, ”he said.

(With information from EFE)

Continue reading: