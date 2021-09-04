September 4, 2021

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

India has registered another 42,000 Govt-19 cases – Prinza Latina

Byron Rodgers September 4, 2021 1 min read

The country has raised the number of people affected by the epidemic since last year to 32 million 945 thousand 907.

According to the World Health Organization, India continues to be the second most affected country by the current epidemic, behind the United States with more than 39 million infections.

Meanwhile, the official death toll was 440,225.

So far, 32 million 100 thousand patients cured from Govit-19 have been registered in India.

Meanwhile, the number of infected or active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus causing the disease has risen for the fourth day in a row and now stands at 405,681.

The nationwide patient recovery rate is currently 97.43 percent.

Health officials say the number of vaccines against Govt-19 has exceeded 677 million.

According to the Medical Research Council of India, to date, 528,240,000 specimens in the country have been analyzed to detect Govt-19.

On the other hand, the General Controller of Medicine of India gave permission to the vaccine manufacturer Biological E to begin research on its carbovax product in children and adolescents.

msm / abm

READ  Corona Virus India | Peruvians amid epidemic in India: "People waiting for a doctor to pass put their cars outside the hospital" | Covit-19 | New Delhi | aptz | The world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

India is set to offer compensation to Air India bidders for Cairns Claim, Energy News and ED Energy World.

September 4, 2021 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Tensions are running high in India over the death in custody of a Kashmir independence leader

September 3, 2021 Byron Rodgers
7 min read

The Living Dead of India: “They saw me as a ghost” | The world

September 3, 2021 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

1 min read

India has registered another 42,000 Govt-19 cases – Prinza Latina

September 4, 2021 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

India is set to offer compensation to Air India bidders for Cairns Claim, Energy News and ED Energy World.

September 4, 2021 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Tensions are running high in India over the death in custody of a Kashmir independence leader

September 3, 2021 Byron Rodgers
7 min read

The Living Dead of India: “They saw me as a ghost” | The world

September 3, 2021 Byron Rodgers