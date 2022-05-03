India has recorded the lowest temperature in 122 years Video

15:36 ET (19:36 GMT) was released on Monday, May 2, 2022
15:42 ET (19:42 GMT) was released on Friday, April 29, 2022
13:32 ET (17:32 GMT) was released on Friday, April 29, 2022
21:18 ET (01:18 GMT) was released on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022
19:40 ET (23:40 GMT) was released on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022
11:41 ET (15:41 GMT) was released on Wednesday, April 27th, 2022
14:46 ET (18:46 GMT) was released on Monday, April 25, 2022
12:20 ET (16:20 GMT) was released on Friday, April 22, 2022
11:53 ET (15:53 GMT) was released on Friday, April 22, 2022
18:57 ET (22:57 GMT) was released on Wednesday, April 20, 2022
“Beer fanatic. Bacon advocate. Wannabe travel junkie. Social media practitioner. Award-winning gamer. Food lover.”
More Stories
Shell acquires 2.9 GW renewable portfolio in India
India is about to burn and the fire is spreading all over the planet
India Introduces Mahatma Gandhi’s Spanish Vision | Culture and entertainment