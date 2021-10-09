India has no ceiling on the corona virus wave: nearly 300,000 new cases and more than 2,000 deaths in a single day

People wearing personal protective equipment mourn the death of a relative Govind in a crematorium in New Delhi. Selectors / Adnan Abidi

India has set a new record for deaths from the corona virus this Wednesday, with 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours and the disease spreading rapidly with nearly 300,000 new cases., The world’s largest hike.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health, today’s data shows a total of 182,553 deaths since the outbreak of the worst epidemic ever recorded in the country.

The corona virus situation in India, which has been deteriorating rapidly in recent weeks, is going through the worst moment in terms of spread, with 295,041 confirmed on the last day, breaking the first wave of the disease.Last September, the number of cases approached 200,000 in a single day.

Now, with a total of 15.6 million cases, India is second only to the United States with 31.7 million cases.

A woman mourns her dead husband in Ahmedabad, India. Selectors / Amit Dave / File Photo

The increase in cases, began An inverted boom last February overloaded the country’s health system, which has a population of 1.35 billion, when the country was on a clear recovery with less than 10,000 cases a day..

Officials in the most affected states, such as Maharashtra and the capital New Delhi, have said there is a problem with the availability of oxygen and medicines to treat the disease due to the overcrowding of the centers.

“To deliver oxygen urgently to Delhi, I fold my hands and call on the Central GovernmentArvind Kejriwal, the head of government in the national capital, wrote yesterday that many hospitals had reduced their last reserves.

“Some hospitals only have a few hours of oxygen,” Kejriwal tweeted.

A crew in New Delhi to burn a body. Selectors / Adnan Abidi

Like other parts of the country, New Delhi has been locked up since last Monday. In an effort to slow the infection curve and increase the availability of hospital beds and medications.

India sees immunization as a key tool in ending the crisis in its vaccination campaign, reducing the number of deaths and the number of patients admitted to the hospital.

Until now, The country has delivered 128 million doses since the vaccine campaign began last January, targeting priority groups and 2.6 million in the last 24 hours..

Authorities plan to expand their program to a maximum by May 1, when the entire population over the age of 18 will be vaccinated.

With information from EFE

