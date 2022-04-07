India has extended import restrictions on defense products

This content was released on 07 April 2022 – 11:35

New Delhi, Apr. 7 (EFE) .- India on Thursday released a new list of more than 100 security equipment that it hopes will restrict imports, thereby reducing Asian countries’ dependence on countries such as Russia. Continued friction with the United States in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

“I am pleased to release today the third nationalization list of 101 security equipment and bases to showcase our progress towards self-sufficiency in the defense sector,” Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said at a public event.

He said our goal is to make India a defense manufacturing hub.

These products, which include everything from ammunition to missiles and military vehicles, will only be purchased from Asian manufacturers in Asia, and their imports will be banned after December 2025.

For the third time since the launch of the self-sufficiency program in 2020, the Indian Ministry of Defense has said it plans to spend more than $ 28 billion over the next few years on items listed today alone.

“Includes more than 300 sophisticated components ranging from sophisticated weapons systems to critical bases such as armored vehicles, warplanes or submarines,” Defense said.

India wants to stimulate the domestic arms industry and reduce its dependence on third world imports.

The Asian country is one of the world’s leading arms importers, with 60% to 70% of its arms coming from Russia.

This bias has been cited as the main reason behind India’s refusal to condemn the Russian occupation of Ukraine in the UN General Assembly, although New Delhi remains neutral.

The impunity for countries like the United States, which has threatened India with sanctions for years over the acquisition of Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, has provoked outrage.

India has been engaged in an arms race with neighboring Pakistan for many years, which also has nuclear weapons and is its main rival on the Indian subcontinent, although the Indian military command has not lost sight of China. EFE

