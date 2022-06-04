India has criticized the US report that religious freedom is being undermined

New Delhi, June 3 (EFE) .- The Indian government on Friday described the US annual report on religious freedom in the world as “unfortunate”, condemning the rising violence against religious minorities in India. Narendra Modi, the Hindu nationalist party BJP.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Arindam Baxi told reporters yesterday that it was “unfortunate that electoral fundamentalism is being implemented in international relations”. USA, Anthony Blingen.

A spokesman urged the United States to refrain from “estimates based on fair input and bias”, saying the comments about India were made by “wrong” US officials.

“As a pluralistic society, India respects religious freedom and human rights.” “In the United States.

The International Religious Freedom Report presented yesterday warned of increasing attacks on religious minorities and places of worship in India, and based its condemnation on information and data provided by various voluntary organizations and Indian authorities.

Thus, the National Criminal Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that cases of social violence in the country have almost doubled in a year, with 857 reported in 2020 and 438 in 2019.

Condemning the Christian NGO Open Doors for its part in saying that violence and pressure against believers of this religion and other minorities in India is “very high” and “in all sectors”, Hindu extremists are trying to “clean up your country of existence”. .

The document also covers a study by the University of Central Florida (UCF) Indian Center, which highlights an increase in violent attacks on Christians after recording 486 incidents last year compared to 279 in 2020.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has pointed out that the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “adopted laws and policies that discriminate against religious minorities, especially Muslims,” ​​and that some leaders of the BJP government have openly “denigrated” minorities. It was done to prevent.

The report also included terrorist attacks by separatist groups in Indian Kashmir targeting minority Hindu and Sikh migrant workers in the Muslim-majority region.

As part of the escalating violence against religious minorities in Kashmir, a Hindu bank employee was shot dead in a freshly elected attack in this disputed area yesterday. EFE

