India has broken a new vaccine record amid a slump in Govt-19 cases

The India He set the record in his campaign on Tuesday Corona virus vaccine By delivering nearly nine million doses in the last 24 hours, the country recorded the lowest number of infections in the last five months on the same day.

In particular, the Asian country managed a total of 8.8 million Covit-19 vaccines According to data from the Indian Ministry of Health, the average daily dose is more than four to five million in a single day.

The country, with a population of 1,350 million, broke its own record of daily vaccinations on June 21, with 8.6 million serum administered in a single day.

The India It adds nearly 555 million doses administered since the start of its ambitious vaccine campaign last January. Of these, 431 million people (46% of adults) received the first dose and 124 million (13%) already had the full regimen.

Cases in Decline

The record of administered doses corresponds to a positive decrease COVID-19 In the country, 25,166 infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, an outbreak that has not yet reached since mid-March.

Cases by COVID-19 They have risen to 32.2 million in the Asian country since the outbreak began, and this number alone is high United States, According to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health, about 36 million.

In turn, 437 deaths have been detected in the last 24 hours, which officially adds up to 432,079 deaths worldwide, although experts warn that this number could actually be many times higher.

The COVID-19 It hit the Asian company with a special virus in April and May, recording more than 400,000 cases and more than 4,500 deaths a day during the height of its epidemics.

Although the current figures are much lower than at that time, Indian officials have warned of the possibility The third wave, Will emerge later this month and reach its peak in mid-October, as a result of the new variations that have emerged in the country.

