March 14, 2022

India has announced that it will move its embassy in Ukraine to Poland

This content was released on March 13, 2022 – 12:08

New Delhi, March 13 (EFE) .- India on Sunday announced that it was temporarily relocating its embassy in Ukraine to Russia due to “rapid disruption” following the Russian military invasion.

“The rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western part of the country, has led to the decision to temporarily relocate the Indian embassy in Ukraine to Poland,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “The situation will be re-evaluated in the light of new developments”.

The announcement comes hours after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several of his ministers reviewed India’s security situation as tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate. Its government’s explanations for accidentally launching an unarmed missile against its borders.

According to the Indian executive, the meeting allowed Modi to learn about recent developments in Ukraine, giving him further details on what is known as ‘Operation Ganges’, in which India expels about 18,000 civilians trapped in the European country. The beginning of hostility.

The operation, which required the evacuation of dozens of planes and the cooperation of Ukraine’s neighbors, began on February 26 and intensified after the death of an Indian student during a bomb blast in Kharkiv. On March 1st.

Faced with the advance of Russian troops to encircle Kiev, most countries have closed their embassies or temporarily moved to other cities in the west, and are far from the mainland.

India has maintained neutrality since the beginning of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, condemning the UN-led invasion.

See also  Apple announces Foxconn plant in India after protests over working conditions | Economy

Instead, Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky in two talks that the Asian nation, which considers Russia as its main arms supplier, has always wanted to resolve hostilities through negotiations. EFE with them earlier this week

hbc / amg

