India: Govt-19 NTC raises air ticket prices The world

The price of air tickets went up and the demand for private jets in India soared this Friday as the rich classes fled the country threatened by the aggressive wave of Govt-19.

As of Sunday, all flights connecting India with the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s most frequented routes, will be grounded due to an increase in cases. Corona virus On India, Whose hospitals are saturated.

According to price comparison websites, a ticket to fly from Mumbai to Dubai on Friday costs 80,000 rupees (about $ 1,000), which is ten times more than usual.

Tickets for the New Delhi-Dubai flight can cross Rs 50,000 ($ 670) after being multiplied by five. Even the need “Absolutely crazy favorite” For private jet travel, a spokesman for Air Charter Service India, which specializes in this service, said.

“Today I received 80 requests to inquire about flights to Dubai”A spokesman for Entral Aviation, another private jet company, said.

There are about 3.3 million Indians living in the United Arab Emirates, where they represent about a third of the population of that Gulf country.

The ban on flights from India to the UK came into effect on Friday, excluding British and Irish nationals and residents.

A trip from Bombay or New Delhi to London on Friday costs between Rs 100,000 ($ 1,300) and Rs 150,000 ($ 2,000), which is twice as much as usual when booking last time.

With information from AFP