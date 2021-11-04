India: Four people have been sentenced to death for attacking a political rally

Four people have been accused of attacking a prime ministerial election rally in 2013 Indian Narendra Modi They were sentenced to death on Monday, and two others were sentenced to life in prison for the deadly attack.

A series of explosions rocked a park in the eastern city of Patna shortly before the then opposition leader. Modi Addresses a crowd during a campaign event.

The Attacks They also attacked a nearby train station, killing six people and injuring nearly 100 others.

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the country’s top counter-terrorism agency, said on Monday that all the accused belonged to the Indian group of the banned Islamic Student Movement.

Attorney Lalan Kumar told the AFP on Monday that the group had been convicted of plotting to “wage war against the government”.

The Tribunal He sentenced three others to seven to 10 years in prison in connection with the attacks.

Defendants’ attorney said they would appeal against the sentence Tribunal Above.

“The NIA has failed to identify the mastermind of this case,” Syed Imran Gani told AFP on Tuesday. “There are no defendants Terrorists And they have no criminal record, ”he added.

AFP

All newsletter about corona virus

The COVID-19 Keeps everyone on alert. Registration All about the corona virus to our newsletter, where you can find the most relevant daily data on the progress of the virus and the fight against its spread in the country and the world.

Neustros Podcasts:

– ‘Esposio Vital’: Is Pfizer Vaccine Safe for Children 5 to 11 Years?