India extends ban on scheduled international flights

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India has extended the ban on commercial international flights until the end of February due to the spread of the Omigron strain. Corona virus.

“The Efficient Organization amended its circular on November 26, 2021 regarding the regular commercial transport of passengers to and from India, extending its validity to 23.59 hours on February 28, 2022,” its statement said.

This measure does not extend to international flights and cargo approved by the Directorate General.

Passenger flights to domestic and international destinations in India have been suspended since March 23, 2020 due to the epidemic.

In mid-July 2020, the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India approved the launch of the ‘Air Bubbles’ project, which allows international flights under the agreements between the two countries to allow both countries’ airlines to operate the agreed number of flights in selected cities. India has signed such agreements with 28 countries.

From October 15, 2021, foreigners can come to India on charter flights. But due to the prevalence of Omigron mutation Corona virus The plan to authorize the resumption of regular international flights from December 15 has been postponed. The new date will be announced later.

India is the second most affected country in the world Govit-19 Found. Since the outbreak in India in March 2020, the total number of victims has exceeded 37.6 million, more than 35.5 million patients have been cured and more than 487,000 have died.

Source: Sputnik