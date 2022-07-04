India crash | 10 people died when the bus overturned from the cliff

At least ten people died and three others were injured when the bus they were traveling in fell into a ravine in Kullu district in northern India at around 11:00 local time (7:30 Spanish time) this Monday. .

At this time, the cause of the incident is unknown, as well as the exact number of people on board, most of whom were students.

One of the injured in the bus accident has been admitted to hospital Akhil Khan/AP

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Twitter that the victims have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

For his part, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the “heartbreaking” tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of 200,000 rupees (about 2,400 euros) to the relatives of the dead and 50,000 rupees (600 euros) each. of the wounded. “I hope the injured will recover soon and the local administration is extending all assistance to the victims,” ​​he opined.

Latest government data

In 2019, there were 400,000 road accidents in India

Road accidents in India are frequent due to poor condition of roads, dangerous condition of some vehicles and lack of respect for traffic rules.

In one of the worst such disasters, in February 2021, 51 people died when a bus plunged into a waterway in the state of Madhya Pradesh.





In 2019, 151,113 people died and more than 451,000 were injured in about 449,000 road accidents in India, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Road and Highway Transport.