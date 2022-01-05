India: Corruption over “auction” of Muslim women in application | The world

An application created to expose more than a hundred Muslim women has generated serious controversy IndiaThe two were detained this Tuesday in connection with an application that has now been withdrawn amid complaints that attacks against minorities are on the rise.

The 21-year-old student was arrested and produced in court Bombay, Delhi television showed NDTV, and a woman accused of making the application was arrested, according to the Western City Police.

“Why am I so disgusted, but no wonder it could have been a woman?” Journalist Ismat Ara, one of the dozens of Muslim women who faced the application, was asked on Twitter.

“We have been sold and auctioned online”, Added in another message.

Ara lodged a complaint with the capital police on January 1, which he shared on Twitter, in which he demanded that the investigation be opened. “Against a group of unknown individuals who want to harass and humiliate Muslim women on social websites and the internet.”

Like dozens of women from the Muslim minority in India, the journalist found her face in a processor that day, The religion followed by 14.2% of the country’s population.

“Your ‘Bully Boy’ of the day IsmatAraa”, Next to Ara’s photo, he pointed to the now-deleted application, which the journalist pointed out, “Used exclusively against Muslim women ”and“ with the intention of humiliating and insulting ”.

The application has sparked outrage in a part of the country, and last Saturday Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the Indian government was “working” with the New Delhi and Mumbai police in the case.

But beyond official reports, several human rights groups have condemned the rise in attacks on religious minorities under the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime.

As Ara points out, This is not the first time an application containing pictures of Muslim women has appeared.

This is the “new version” of “Sully Deals”, a similar site created in July last year that “auctioned” dozens of Muslim women with the equally derogatory Hindi word.

Two weeks ago, a religious gathering in the northern city of Haridwar called for the killing of Muslims, sparking outrage in the Asian country over delays by officials and police acting against the organizers of the event.

According to the 2011 census, the Christian minority, which represents 2.3% of the population, has recently experienced a wave of attacks, especially in the southern state of Karnataka.

The Popular Union for Civil Rights (PUCL) condemned 39 hate crimes against Christians in the region in December, creating a controversial law to ban forced conversions, while the Association for the Defense of Civil Rights last year upheld 300 cases. Violence against Christians in 21 states.

