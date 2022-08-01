India confirms first death from monkey flu

Health authorities India The first death of a patient with the disease was confirmed this Monday Monkey disease In the south of the country, four cases of the disease have been detected so far.

He is a 22-year-old resident of the southern state of Kerala with a recent travel history. United Arab StatesHe passed away last Saturday.

“We sent the samples to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha and the test results came back positive for monkeypox,” he told a press conference. Minister of Health Veena George, from the southern state of Kerala, reports collected by The Indian Express.

According to George, the patient started experiencing convulsions and fever on July 26, after which he was admitted to the hospital and received respiratory support two days later.

“On July 30, the hospital authorities informed the health department that he had tested positive on July 19. United Arab States By Monkey diseaseThe minister added that “according to preliminary reports” it appears to be a case variation From West Africa.

Twenty close contacts of the deceased are currently under observation, including several health professionals, said George, who announced the formation of a committee to look into the case.

Health warning

Death changes India One of the first countries in the world to record deaths from the disease outside Africa, two deaths have been confirmed in Spain, and one more Brazil.

The World Health Organization (WHO) It declared an international health emergency last week Monkey diseaseAfter more than 16,000 cases of the disease have been recorded in the world and five deaths, says its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The disease is spread through close physical contact, especially when SexBy contacting the skin or mucous membranes with pimples or scabies, by sharing the personal effects of an infected person (towels, clothes, knives, toothbrushes, etc.).

It is also spread through prolonged face-to-face contact through saliva droplets (kisses, sneezes, etc.).

EFE