August 4, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

India confirms first death from monkey flu

Byron Rodgers August 2, 2022 2 min read

Health authorities India The first death of a patient with the disease was confirmed this Monday Monkey disease In the south of the country, four cases of the disease have been detected so far.

He is a 22-year-old resident of the southern state of Kerala with a recent travel history. United Arab StatesHe passed away last Saturday.

“We sent the samples to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha and the test results came back positive for monkeypox,” he told a press conference. Minister of Health Veena George, from the southern state of Kerala, reports collected by The Indian Express.

According to George, the patient started experiencing convulsions and fever on July 26, after which he was admitted to the hospital and received respiratory support two days later.

“On July 30, the hospital authorities informed the health department that he had tested positive on July 19. United Arab States By Monkey diseaseThe minister added that “according to preliminary reports” it appears to be a case variation From West Africa.

Twenty close contacts of the deceased are currently under observation, including several health professionals, said George, who announced the formation of a committee to look into the case.

Health warning

Death changes India One of the first countries in the world to record deaths from the disease outside Africa, two deaths have been confirmed in Spain, and one more Brazil.

The World Health Organization (WHO) It declared an international health emergency last week Monkey diseaseAfter more than 16,000 cases of the disease have been recorded in the world and five deaths, says its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

See also  At least 26 people have been killed and many more are missing in floods in southern India

The disease is spread through close physical contact, especially when SexBy contacting the skin or mucous membranes with pimples or scabies, by sharing the personal effects of an infected person (towels, clothes, knives, toothbrushes, etc.).

It is also spread through prolonged face-to-face contact through saliva droplets (kisses, sneezes, etc.).

EFE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Nifty 50 on August 3: The Indian market rose 0.25% after the close of operations

August 4, 2022 Byron Rodgers
1 min read

India is planning to reintroduce the leopard into its territory

August 3, 2022 Byron Rodgers
1 min read

Know the creations of Sewing Week in India

August 3, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

8 min read

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan – live: Russia says tensions should not be ‘underestimated’ as G7 criticizes China’s response

August 4, 2022 Louie Daves
4 min read

Nifty 50 on August 3: The Indian market rose 0.25% after the close of operations

August 4, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Jeff Bezos’ superyacht has been quietly pulled from a Dutch shipyard after the company canceled an order to dismantle a historic bridge to allow it to pass – watch the video

August 4, 2022 Iris Pearce
4 min read

“It is very important for our work to be shown to the masses” – Deadline

August 4, 2022 Cassandra Kelley