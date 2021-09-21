India condemns UK ‘racist’ travel restrictions

A vaccination center in India (Photo: REUTERS)

India has recently eased travel restrictions in the UK without recognizing the validity of the vaccine Anger in the Asian country, the government on Tuesday described the rules as “discriminatory”, with some MPs even talking about racism.

The United Kingdom does not recognize the vaccine offered in India under its new rules, In other countries, residents of the former British colony were forced to spend Mandatory isolation.

This happens even to those who are fully vaccinated with the formula Covshield, Like a vaccine developed by a British university Oxford And AstraZeneca And made in India Serum Company.

“The basic problem is, we have the Covshield vaccine here, which is a licensed product British company And made in IndiaWe have sent five million doses to the UK at the request of its government, ”Indian Foreign Secretary Harsha Vardhan Shringla told a news conference.

“Covshield unrecognized is discriminatory and affects our citizens traveling to the UK”, Shringla lamented.

The Foreign Secretary confirmed it Indian authorities have lodged a formal complaint with the UK threatening repercussions.

“If our request is not satisfied, we have the right to impose reciprocal action.”, Said.

New England rules They have annoyed many Indian MPs.

“It’s completely different, CowShield was first created in the UK and supplied by the serum company in Pune and that country too! Looks like racism.”Jairam Ramesh, a former minister and current Member of Parliament, said on Twitter by the opposition Congress party.

This is not the first time the Indian government has done so, Or citizens of an Asian country, They were outraged by Covshield’s lack of recognition.

European Pharmaceuticals (EMA) does not approve vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India, According to the European Union, is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world by volume No separate request was made for marketing.

However, like a dozen European countries Spain, France or Germany recognize the Govshield After hearing the complaints of the Government of India in this matter.

(With information from EFE)

