India condemned the Puja massacre and called for an inquiry, but avoided mentioning Russia as responsible.

On December 6, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin shook hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before meeting him at his Hyderabad residence in New Delhi. REUTERS / Adnan Abidi

India on Wednesday expressed “deep” concern over the Pucha massacre in Ukraine and “strongly” condemned Russia or Moscow for not allegedly being involved in the killings.He recalled once again his “neutrality” in the conflict.

“I want to say that we are deeply concerned about the reports and strongly condemn the killings.”Said the Indian Foreign Minister. Subramaniam JaisankaraDuring the speech in Parliament.

“It simply came to our notice then We support the call for an independent inquiryHe was referring to the position already expressed by the Asian nation on Tuesday before the United Nations Security Council.

The city of Pucha, 60 kilometers from Q, was occupied by Russian forces during the siege of the capital during the weeks. Images of mass graves and corpses spread in the streets after the withdrawal of the occupying troops.In Russia’s current withdrawal towards the east of Ukraine.

Serhii Lahovskyi, 26, weeps over the body of her friend Ihor Litvinenko, whom residents say was killed by Russian soldiers after being found near the basement of a building in the middle of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on April 5, 2022 in Pucha, Ukraine. REUTERS / Zohra Bensemra

Jaisankar mentioned India “continues to urge immediate ceasefire and end to violence”As well as peace talks between Ukraine and Russia “including at the presidential level”.

“If India has chosen one side, it is the side of peace,” he said New Delhi has maintained a neutral position since the start of the Moscow invasion of Ukraine.He refrained from condemning.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra ModiHe defended India’s position this Wednesday in the face of criticism from the international community.

“At a time when the world is divided into two groups, India can take an independent stand for humanity. India puts its national interest at the forefront, ”Modi was quoted as saying by a national newspaper. Indian ExpressDuring an event.

File photo: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with the crowd as he marches after the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2022. REUTERS / Adnan Abidi

Despite India’s call for a ceasefire and talks The UN did not vote in the referendum to condemn the invasion of Russia or claim responsibility for the humanitarian crisis..

New Delhi received Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week and said after his visit to South Asia that it would continue to buy oil from Russia despite sanctions and international pressure to isolate Moscow.

Russia is a historical ally of India and one of the leading suppliers of military equipment to South Asia.

