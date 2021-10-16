India, China and Malaysia: Champion for recovery in 2021

The world faces its aftermath Shock, But in different proportions. After a historic fall of one year marked by inaction, restrictions and restrictions to control the Govt-19 epidemic, Asia is once again positioning itself as a recovery machine. Markets such as Wall, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia or Poland, Growing at a very moderate rate this year.

The three largest economies, India, China and Malaysia, will make the most progress in 2021According to the latest estimates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The multidisciplinary firm surveyed thirty countries that account for 83% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The IMF estimates that global GDP will shrink by 3.5% by 20200.9 percent better than previously planned, reflecting higher energy than expected in the second half of 2020.

The company points out that the recent approval of vaccines has advanced the hope that the epidemic will reach “a critical point” later this year, but new waves and variations of the virus are creating “concerns” about the outlook.

Amid this uncertainty, which the IMF calls “exceptional,” the world economy is projected to grow by 5.5% in 2021 and 4.2% in 2022. Forecasts for 2021 have been revised upwards by 0.3 percent Considering expectations of strengthening activity later in the year due to vaccinations and additional policy support in some major economies compared to the previous forecast.

India will stand alone with an average growth of 11.5% this year. In your case, there are forecasts for the fiscal year starting in April. Considering the calendar year, the increase would be 11%. Asia’s second most populous country was hit hard by the epidemic, with a 7.6% decline in 2020. By 2022, the expected increase is 6.8%.

China, the other Asian company, is in second place with a growth of 8.1% in 2021The only major economy to grow in the year of the epidemic. By 2022, the IMF expects 5.6% to rise further, below the average of emerging Asian countries.

Malaysia, the third fastest growing country, is expected to recover 7% this year. The Philippines and Turkey are recovering faster this year, rising 6.6% and 6%, respectively.

The United States and Japan will return to pre-epidemic levels this year

The first European economy to appear on the list was Spain. With a 5.9% recovery in 2021 After a sharp fall of 11.1% in 2020. Overall, the country will close 2020 below the pre-crisis level.

France will rise 4.4% in 2021, while the United States will recover 5.1%. The country said yesterday that there was 2020 closed with a 3.5% drop in GDP, The worst number since 1946, according to the IMF.

The United States, along with Japan, is one of the largest economies to recover pre-crisis levels in the second half of the year. Both the eurozone and the UK will have to wait until 2022 for recovery.