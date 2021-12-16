India celebrates the victory of the new Indian Miss Universe

LIndia celebrated this New Miss Universe, India wins Harnas Lane on Monday, Victory that unleashed joy in the Asian nation by becoming the third woman in the country to win first place in this competition.

Alley Se Als Anoche With the crown of the beauty queen 21 years after her Indian predecessor, Laura Dutta, won the contest in 2000 and in 1994 she did it for the first time in the history of Sushmita Sen country.

Success of this young lady from 21 years have provoked the congratulations of various leaders Politicians from his hometown: Chandigarh, located in the northern state of Punjab.

“Congratulations to him Harnas Alley, Chandigarh, for winning the Miss Universe 2021 crown, “said the local councilor. And Arun Sood, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“It simply came to our notice thenStart this week with this news! The people of Chandigarh and India are proud of your achievement. Written by Kron Kerr, an actress and city representative in the Indian Parliament.

Dutta and both Sen joined in thousands of congratulatory messages They also praised their partner for “representing India in the most beautiful way”.

More actress and Indian Celebrity Priyaka Chopra Festival The Miss Universe crown has returned to India after 21 years.

In turn, the local media They echoed the message that highlighted the text The young woman started shortly before winning the competition, with Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay taking second and Lalela Maswane of South Africa third.

“When I think of The The biggest pressure young people face today is to trust themselves … you need to know that you are unique That’s what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourself to others, and start talking about the important things that are happening around the world, “said the new Miss Universe.

Lane Inisi Sus You walk into the world of beauty at 17 years old And in 2019 she was crowned Femina Miss India in the northern state of Punjab, in the same year she was in the top 12 in the National Miss India pageant.

Before Miss Universe, the young lady also won this year’s Miss Diva India pageant.