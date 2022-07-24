India celebrates second medal in World Cup history

The India After the reigning Olympic javelin champion woke up this Sunday with a new sports victory, Neeraj Chopra hung on to the silver medal In Eugene World Championships in Athletics (USA), the second medal by an athlete from the country in history.

“A great achievement from one of our most legendary athletes! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra who won the World Cup silver medal. It is a special time for Indian sports. I wish Neeraj all the best for his future endeavours,” said the Indian Prime Minister. Narendra Modion Twitter.

A release 88.13 meters He served Chopra in the javelin final at his fourth attempt, helping him retain his world title with a throw of 90.54m behind Granada champion Anderson Peters.

With his second place finish, Chopra became only the second athlete from India to win a medal in the history of the World Athletics Championships, and the first man to stand on the podium.

Before her, only Indian long jumper Anju Bobby George had won bronze in 2003.

“Today I am very happy to have won silver for the country. I will try to do better than this in the World Championship next year,” Chopra told the Sports Authority of India.

The javelin thrower’s participation was closely followed by his family and friends, who organized a party at his house to watch the finals, and after Chopra won the silver medal, they celebrated their victory with dancing and food, according to images from Delhi’s NDTV television. .

“I prayed for his success. I was nervous because I was injured. A medal, silver or gold, is a reason to rejoice,” her mother celebrated, recalling the hand injury that frustrated Chopra’s participation in past World Cups.

After winning gold at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, Chopra is looking to become the discipline’s dominator by winning another first in Eugene.

In Japan, the Indian thrower topped the podium with a distance of 87.58m ahead of Czechs Jakub Watledge (86.67) and Vitoslav Wesley (85.44).

That won Chopra is the first Olympic champion in the country’s history in athleticsHe added to his success at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. First Indian athlete to win continental javelin title.