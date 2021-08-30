New Delhi, May 7 (Brenza Latina) India today celebrates the 160th birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, winner of the Nobel Prize for Poetry, Writer, Playwright, Composer, Philosopher, Social Reformer, Linguist, Painter and Literary, 1913.

Tagore had a long friendship with Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the leader of the Indian independence movement, who called him the Mahatma, a combination of Sanskrit and Hindi ‘Great Soul’.

Inspired by many generations, Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861 in Calcutta as the youngest of 14 children of Debendranath Tagore and Sharda Devi.

The so-called Bengal Part is acclaimed all over the world for his contribution to literature, music and art.

Tagore, an Indian literary icon and defender of humanity, published his first work under the pseudonym Banusimha after starting writing at the age of 16.

Gitanjali, who revolutionized Bengali literary art with other works such as Home and the World, was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize for Literature for his collection of poetry.

He composed more than 2,230 songs and wrote Sahaj Baat, a Bengali language learning book, as well as the National Anthems of India, Jana Kana Mana and Bangladesh, Amar Sonar Bangla. Ravindra Nirudya is named after his dance form.

Tagore wrote numerous poems, short stories, letters, essays and paintings. Many filmmakers adapted their novels and short stories into their films.

His short stories are written in rhythmic prose, the main theme of which is the life of ordinary people.

He wrote many songs in support of the Indian independence movement and after the assassination of Amritsar in 1919 he rejected the knighthood given by the British crown.