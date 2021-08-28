India Celebrates Independence Day – Diario Digital Nuestro Pass

New Delhi, Aug 15 (Prensa Latina) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and saluted with 21 cannons on the occasion of Independence Day of the British colonial rule.

During the event, Modi flew to the country from the walls of the historic fort, after paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Rajkot, on the banks of the Yamuna River, an open-air monument with an eternal flame of the Indian independence movement.