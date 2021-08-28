India Celebrates Independence Day – Diario Digital Nuestro Pass

New Delhi, Aug 15 (Prensa Latina) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and saluted with 21 cannons on the occasion of Independence Day of the British colonial rule.
During the event, Modi flew to the country from the walls of the historic fort, after paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Rajkot, on the banks of the Yamuna River, an open-air monument with an eternal flame of the Indian independence movement.
At Tokyo 2020, 32 competitors, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, took part in India’s first Olympic gold in athletics, celebrations.
In his speech, Modi lauded the medical professionals fighting the Kovit-19 epidemic and the athletes who have achieved the best performance in the country so far in the Olympics on Japanese soil with seven medals.
The Prime Minister of India recalled that the pain of partition during independence was one of the greatest tragedies of the last century, and promised that August 14 would be a day to remember the atrocities of partition.
Meanwhile, he signaled his commitment to transform India into an energy independent nation before completing 100 years of independence.
India is moving towards electric movement and is working on total electrification of railways with the goal of becoming a carbon net zero emitter by 2030.
