India breaks new vaccine record amid collapse of Govt cases | Community

India set a new record in its corona virus vaccination campaign on Tuesday by delivering nearly nine million doses in the last 24 hours, the same day the country recorded the lowest number of infections in the last five months.

In particular, the Asian country has administered a total of 8.8 million vaccines against Kovit-19 in a single day, which is higher than the usual average of four to five million daily doses, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health.

The country, home to 1,350 million people, broke its own record of 8.6 million daily vaccines administered in a single day on June 21.

Nearly 555 million doses have been given in India since its ambitious vaccine campaign began last January. Of these, approximately 431 million people (46% of adults) received the first dose and 124 million (13%) already had a complete course of treatment.

Decline of cases

In a country where 25,166 infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, the record of administered doses coincides with the drop in positives for Govt-19, a figure that has not reached since mid-March, with the worst epidemic yet to come. ..

Govt cases in Asia have risen to 32.2 million since the outbreak, surpassing the United States alone, with about 36 million, according to the latest data from the Indian Ministry of Health.

In turn, 437 deaths have been detected in the last 24 hours, which officially adds to the global number of 432,079 deaths, although experts warn that this number could actually be many times higher.

Kovit-19 was attacked by a special virus in the Asian giants in April and May, recording more than 400,000 cases and more than 4,500 deaths a day during its peak epidemics.

Although the current figures are much lower than those of the day, Indian officials have warned that a third wave is likely to emerge later this month and reach its peak as a result of new genres emerging in the country. In mid-October.

India, which sees the only hope in eradicating the epidemic in the vaccine campaign, is trying to accelerate the rate of vaccinations so that the impact of this new wave does not leave the image of hospitals again on the brink of collapse and saturated cremations.

To this end, the Asian country has offered to vaccinate half of the population by the end of this year.