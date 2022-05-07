India: Black leopard caught on safari | The world

In India, various professional photographers have been trying for months Hold on to the picture To impose Black leopardA specimen of this species with a specific pigment that lives mainly in tropical forests Southwest Asian.

But Abhishek Bangis He does not have to make great achievements to shoot the iconic animal. The young man (23) was playing safari with his parents in the reserve area TadobaIn the Indian state of Maharashtra.

During the second day of the excursion, the engineering student was able to approach a black leopard specimen for at least 40 minutes.

“At first, there were 10 to 15 jeeps, but they came out one by one. We saw the black leopard when there were only three people left. No one else has a camera, so I was the only one who could photograph it, “the lucky boy told the British portal LADbible.

You can see: India has studied a temporary ban on cotton exports due to the international crisis

“When I photographed it, my mind was empty. I had never seen anything so beautiful. I was absolutely amazed. I saw how he took the water, how he divided his territory and how long and the monkeys he observed,” Bangis continued.

Safari participants watched the animals for at least 40 minutes. Photo: LaDbible

The black leopard gives this color due to the preference of one pigment in its genes. Approximately 11% of these species are believed to be affected by melanin, which explains the dark tone of the coat.

This position offers an exceptional camouflage advantage to these hunters, but makes photography very odyssey for them.