India at the forefront of climate change | The world

Much India Facing Deadly Floods and Landslides Caused by Heavy Rainfall, New Example of How the Asian Country Is At the Front Climate change.

In the first seven months of this year alone, the country of 1.3 billion people experienced two hurricanes, a terrible avalanche Himalayas, A freezing heat wave and flood.

Glaciers are melting

In February, a thunderstorm washed away a remote valley in the Indian Himalayas, taking away homes, a hydropower plant and about 200 people, of which only 60 bodies were recovered.

Experts believe it was caused by a large piece of broken iceberg from the top of the mountains.

An avalanche expert who explored the site said the disaster was “the result of climate change and a warning about our future.”

In the Indian Himalayas, about 10,000 glaciers lose 30 to 60 meters a decade due to rising temperatures. Floods in the same area killed 6,000 people in 2013.

More hurricanes

Hurricanes are not uncommon in the northern Indian Ocean, but scientists believe they have become more frequent and severe as sea temperatures rise.

In May, Hurricane Duke killed 155 people in western India, including dozens of oil rig workers near Mumbai. It was the worst storm to hit the region in decades.

One week later Hurricane Yass, with winds equivalent to Type 2 hurricane, killed at least nine people and forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in eastern India.

The massive waves it caused washed away the homes of hundreds of thousands of people.

More and more heat

India’s average temperature has risen by about 0.7 degrees Celsius between the beginning of the 20th century and 2018, and will rise by another 4.4 degrees by 2100, according to a recent government report.

In early July, tens of thousands of people were affected by the latest heat waves in northern India.

India’s climate department has been announcing heat waves almost every year for the past decade, with temperatures sometimes reaching 50 degrees Celsius.

The Hindustan Times has killed more than 17,000 people in India since 1971.

Currently only 5% of Indian households have air conditioning, compared to 90% in the US and 60% in China.

But the market for these devices is expected to grow in the coming years, which will increase electricity consumption in the country, making it the world’s third largest carbon emitter.

Monsoon floods

More than 75 people have been killed and dozens missing in recent days of torrential rains off the west coast of India.

The mountainous Mahabaleshwar received 60 cm of rain in 24 hours, a record high.

The head of the local government has said that the tourist state of Goa has been hit by the worst floods in decades.

Floods and landslides are common during the rainy season in India, with poorly constructed buildings often collapsing due to heavy rains.

But climate change is strengthening the monsoon, according to an April report by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Change Research.

It warned that food, agriculture and the economy could be severely affected after affecting one-fifth of the world’s population.

Ray

The monsoon from June to September also brings more rays. In 2019, nearly 3,000 people were struck by lightning.

Weeks ago, 76 people were struck by lightning at a historic fort in Rajasthan, including 10 people who were photographed watching the storm.

Scientists say climate change could make lightning strikes more frequent. A recent study indicated that their numbers have increased by 34% in the past year.

Danger not only for humans: In May, lightning killed at least 18 elephants in Assam.