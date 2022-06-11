India: At least two killed in anti-Muhammad protests | World | D.W.

Representatives of the ruling party and nationalists have rejected comments on the life of the Prophet Muhammad, saying at least two people were killed and dozens injured during a second day of mass protests in India this Saturday (06.11.2022). Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dozens more have been arrested.

“Two of the injured who were shifted to Rajendra Medical College Hospital after the violence in Ranchi died of their injuries,” the health center told reporters. The dead, who were injured after clashes with police, were among 20 people injured in Friday’s protests in Ranchi and other parts of the country. The condition of 3 of them is worrying.

Nearly a dozen security personnel among the wounded tried to disperse protesters using long sticks fired into the sky by police on the Indian subcontinent, using batons. Protests in six states across the country, at least two in a row, erupted outside mosques after Friday prayers.

Thousands took part in the protest.

Muhammad married a woman

Thousands of people have taken to the streets over the past two days to condemn and punish BJP national spokesman Nupur Sharma, who spoke in a televised debate on the Prophet Muhammad’s life. He was married to a woman. Sharma is currently suspended from Hindu training. His words have unleashed the wrath of more than 15 countries, which have expressed their rejection.

After clashes and vandalism with stones, Ranchi today maintains a strong security deployment control, while most of the trade is closed. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren told reporters, “I urge everyone to remain in harmony and not take part in any activities that could lead to such crimes.”

DZC (EFE, Europe Press, AFP)