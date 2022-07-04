India: At least 42 killed in monsoon-triggered landslides in Noni, Manipur | the world

Rescue officials India The death toll from Thursday’s massive landslide at an army camp in the country’s northwest rose to 42 on Sunday.

forces So far 34 dead bodies have been recovered.8 people were found dead in the hill area last Thursday for the construction of a railway line in the district NoFrom North Eastern State ManipurItanagar National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Twitter this afternoon.

Relief Corps ItanagarThe capital of the neighboring state of Arunachal Pradesh has been deployed in the area along with other state and national security forces to strengthen the rescue operations in view of the terrain difficulties caused by the heavy monsoon rains.

Pictures shared by disaster officials on social media showed the land where the camps were located completely covered with earth and some bulldozers trying to pave the way.

“One of the most unfortunate incidents in Manipur’s history,” said regional government chief N. Amidst the devastation described by Bren Singh, international organizations provided donations to help operators on the ground.

Singh announced that the Indian Red Cross has donated 25,000 rupees (about $316) for “relief work in the landslide-affected areas of Noni district.”

Head of Govt Manipur He made the announcement last Friday after visiting the affected area A compensation of 500,000 rupees ($6,333) was awarded to the relatives of the dead and increased to 50,000 rupees (just $630) after visiting the hospital this morning where the victims are recovering.

Heavy rains cause significant personal and property damage every year in South Asian countries, especially during the monsoon season between May and September.