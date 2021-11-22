November 22, 2021

Great Indian Mutiny

India: At least 30 people have been killed or missing in floods in the south of the country [FOTOS] NNDC | The world

Byron Rodgers November 22, 2021

At least 30 people have been killed or missing in flash floods in the south Told reporters on Saturday.

On Friday, three boxes were swept away in the coastal state Andhra Pradesh Rescuers were able to remove a dozen bodies from them, according to the media.

But at least 18 people are missing, according to The Newsminit portal.

In recent years, experts say, South India has been hit by unpredictable extreme weather events due to climate change and has been aggravated by deforestation, dam construction and over-urban planning.

Dozens of people have been killed in floods and landslides caused by heavy rains since October. This Saturday, meteorologists forecast heavy rains in many southern regions.

Due to the rain, the Kerala government on Friday banned the Sabarimala temple, one of the Hindu holy sites, from becoming the site of the annual pilgrimage that began last week.

On the other hand, the Hindustan Times reported on Saturday that the flooding of the Pamba River, which is considered sacred, forced the authorities to block the believers from accessing it for a whole day.

Source: AFP

