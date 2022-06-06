June 6, 2022

India | At least 25 passengers killed in bus accident in northern India Uttarakhand | Tamta | Bread | Madhya Pradesh | The world

Byron Rodgers June 6, 2022 2 min read

A passenger bus overturned in a valley in the northern state of Uttarakhand this Sunday. It is now 25, according to information gathered by local newspapers that night.

Bus carrying 28 pilgrims from the city பண்ணாIn the north Madhya PradeshFell from a rock near the area damtaIn UttarakhandThe bodies and injured were recovered and taken to a hospital, India Today reported.

See: Heavy rains in India have killed at least 8 people and affected thousands

Rescue teams went to the area and helped the victims.

The vehicle had the Holy Temple as its final destination YamunotriIt is famous for its pilgrimage located in the Himalayan mountains UttarakhandAccording to various local media reports.

At present, the cause of the accident is unknown.

After knowing the facts, the Prime Minister Mr. India, Narendra ModiHe wanted to show his condolences to the families of the victims and announced compensation of 200,000 rupees (just 2,500 euros) for those who lost a loved one and 5,000 rupees (approximately 644 euros) for those injured.

Traffic accidents India They often come due to poor condition of roads, dangerous condition of some vehicles and disrespect to traffic rules.

In one of the worst such disasters, in February 2021, 51 people were killed when a bus fell into a waterway in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

See also  Mysterious Memory Spaces in Indian Kashmir Archives

In 2019, in India According to the latest data from the Ministry of Roads and Highways, 151,113 people have been killed and more than 451,000 injured in about 449,000 road accidents.

