India approves world’s first Govt DNA vaccine – El Financiero

India granted its emergency use approval The first DNA-based vaccine against Govit-19, The world’s second worst-affected country, is seeking to strengthen its vaccination campaign to prevent a third wave of epidemics.

A vaccine Three dose Developed by Ahmedabad-based Cadillac Healthcare, Symptom reported 67 per cent efficacy against COVID in clinical trials in July, approved on Friday, the government said in a statement. This is the second shot to be approved locally.

Cadillac says the needle works against new strains, including variance Delta The higher the infection, the more it is added to the country’s arsenal to fight the virus. CoOVID More than 32.3 million cases have been reported in South Asia so far, killing nearly 434,000 people., Especially during a devastating second wave a few months ago.

Fast vaccines, known to reduce hospitalizations and mortality, are important to prevent future virus outbreaks in densely populated areas.

The vaccine was “the first DNA-based vaccine developed in the world and developed in India for Covit-19 to be administered to humans, including children and adults 12 years of age and older,” Cadila said in a statement. It plans to apply for approval of the two-dose regimen for the vaccine and produce 100 to 120 million doses a year.

India, which has fully vaccinated only 9 per cent of its population, has approved six vaccines. Two of them AstraZeneca And one from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International is already widely used. The Sputnik v The size of Russia is managed on a small scale, while the sizes Johnson & Johnson And Modern They were not used when manufacturers continued to negotiate legal compensation.

Unlike traditional vaccines, Cadillac’s ZyCoV-D is a plasmid DNA vaccine that introduces DNA sequence that adds to the codes for the antigen in the body and is not a weak form of the pathogen. Other companies working on DNA-based vaccines include Tokyo-based Angels and Inovio Drugs of the United States.

Until now, no DNA vaccine has been widely used against any disease, but they are Very stable and easy to store than mRNA injection.

Cadila said the vaccines will be available from mid-September to late September, Price Trust of India said in a statement from Zidane Group Managing Director Shervil Patel’s virtual press conference on Saturday. The company said it would work closely with regulatory authorities on pricing and delivery arrangements for the quantities and could announce prices in about two weeks.

India, which owns the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing industry, was considered a major supplier of Govt vaccines to poor countries around the world earlier this year. But those plans failed amid a second deadly wave in India, a shortage of vaccine supplies and an export ban by the Indian government.