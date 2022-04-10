India approves third dose of vaccine for its full adult population

This content was released on 08 April 2022 – 10:53

New Delhi, Apr. 8 (EFE) .- The Government of India on Friday approved the third dose of the vaccine against Kovit-19 for its full adult population, which will be administered only at private vaccination centers, a decision will be taken. When epidemics cross 1,000 cases a day in the Asian country.

“It has been decided that the precautionary dose of the Govt vaccine will be available to a group of people over the age of 18 at private vaccination centers. Administration will start from April 10, 2022,” the Ministry of Health said today. A statement.

However, the text continued, “Only adults who have completed 9 months after taking the second dose are eligible to receive it at any private vaccination center.”

Until now, India has only allowed health workers, leading staff and people over the age of 60 to be vaccinated with the third dose.

Unlike these three groups, serum does not have to be injected, and the rest of the adults who do not combine any of these three types have to pay for the booster vaccine.

With this decision, India is linking itself to many countries that have started giving third dose to their people including children.

According to the Indian Ministry of Health, at least 96% of the population over the age of 15 have received the first dose of the Kovit-19 vaccine, while 83% have received both injections.

The self-styled “World’s Largest Vaccine Campaign” has delivered a third drug to more than 24 million people.

The Indian government approved the move in the same week that less than a thousand cases were registered in the South Asian country for the first time in two years.

This decline in epidemics has led many states to withdraw approved precautionary measures during the onset of epidemics to prevent epidemics, which are about a thousand daily in recent days.

The western state of Maharashtra, which has been hit hard by the epidemic virus with 147,789 deaths, has withdrawn the mandatory use of masks on public roads, while the capital, New Delhi, has decided to stop imposing fines on those who do not. EFE

