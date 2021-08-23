India approves Govt DNA vaccine for the first time in the world

Reuters

India has approved for emergency use Covit-19 vaccine Of Cydus cadillas, in adults and children from 12 years of age The world’s first DNA injection against the corona virus.

This approval provides an impetus to India’s vaccination program, which aims to vaccinate all eligible adults by December. And provide the first vaccine to those under 18 years of age, The country is still struggling to control the spread of the virus in some states.

Vaccine, ZyCoV-D, Uses a portion of a genetic material from a virus that provides algorithms such as DNA or RNA To produce the specific protein that the immune system recognizes and responds to.

Unlike most covid vaccines, two doses or even a single dose are required. ZyCoV-D is given in three sizes.

Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturer Cadillac Healthcare Limited It aims to produce 100 million to 120 million doses of ZyCoV-D Annually and already the vaccine has begun to save.

Cytosadila vaccine, developed in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology, It is the second local vaccine to be urgently approved in India After Kovacsin from Bharat Biotech.

The drugmaker said in July that his Govt-19 vaccine novel Corona was effective against the virus mutants, Especially the delta variant, And the needle is injected with a non-injection needle instead of the traditional needle.

Regulatory approval Makes ZyCoV-D the sixth licensed vaccine to be used in the country According to Johns Hopkins, only about 9.18 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated so far.

Zydus Cadila also provided data evaluating the two-dose regimen for injection in July It plans to seek regulatory approval.

The company applied for accreditation of ZyCoV-D on July 1st. Based on a 66.6 percent success rate In the last phase of testing of more than 28,000 volunteers across the country.

