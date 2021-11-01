India announces treason sentence for Pakistan’s victory in cricket | Sports

The historic feud between India and Pakistan has been taken to a new level with some Indians, mostly Muslims, being arrested and charged with serious treason for celebrating India’s defeat in the World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan.

“Those who celebrate Pakistan’s victory will be accused of treason,” Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu monk who always wears the sacred saffron color, said on Twitter on Thursday.

Adityanath broke the news with an article in a local newspaper about several arrests for promoting cyber terrorism and anti-religious sentiments in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly chanting pro-India and pro-Pakistan slogans.

Six of those arrested were Muslims, three of whom were from Kashmir, the only Muslim-majority Indian territory and India and Pakistan have been fighting since the partition of the subcontinent in 1947, for which they have been involved in several wars and other minor conflicts.

Prisoners celebrate Pakistan’s unexpected victory in the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Most of the arrests took place in Uttar Pradesh, however the West Rajasthan Police confirmed the arrest of a Muslim teacher in his WhatsApp status, briefly in Hindi and English as “We won”.

According to local media, the editor lost his job after the screen shot with the news went viral. However, the woman assured that it was a joke among her family members who shared the equipment.

“I never want to say that I support Pakistan on India. A video message. Some Kashmiri students in the northern state of Punjab reported attacks by Hindu extremists, even without any celebrations.

Political tensions between the two countries after the cricket match are not new

On this occasion, Mohammad Shami, the only Muslim player of the Indian team who was accused on social media of facilitating Pakistan’s victory and being a traitor, was also sought as the victim. The cricket world was in favor of him.

“We support him. He is a champion, India is more than any online mob in the heart of the Indian hat wearer. We are with you Shami,” former player Virender Sehwag tweeted.

In the disputed Kashmir region, where there is a strong sense of independence, Pakistan’s victory on Sunday was seen with great enthusiasm, with several groups exploding fireworks and taking to the streets to celebrate its end.

In this context, the Kashmir Police has registered several complaints under the Strict Anti-Terrorism Act against unknown persons in two medical schools following the viralization of pro-Pakistan propaganda videos.