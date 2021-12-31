December 31, 2021

Great Indian Mutiny

India angry over Cristiano Ronaldo statue

December 31, 2021

It opened 60 years of independence for the state of Goa, one of the last parts of the country to be able to liberate itself from Portugal.

A sculpture Cristiano Ronaldo It was embroiled in great controversy in India. In the last days, the Goa State unveiled the statue Manchester United footballer 60 years since independence Of that territory. However, the figure of the Portuguese a Anger among citizens.

That turns out Goa was one of the last parts of India to be liberated from the colonial rule of Portugal. The population of the area, which exceeded one million, showed their anger at Anjali’s contradiction.

Deputy Leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) explained “Encourage youth and popularize the game”, But the residents are adamant: they do not like the Portuguese image in memory of their independence from the same country.

Statue of Cristiano Ronaldo

In fact, the Indian media reported that people had already protested with a black flag on the same day of the inauguration ceremony. In the same way, activist Guru Shirodkar promised: “It simply came to our notice then. Many who fought for the liberation of Goa were humiliated. We condemn this “.

