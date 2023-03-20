India and Japan hold talks on economy, energy and defence

In a statement issued after the talks, he said the meeting was aimed at giving voice to the developing countries of the Global South and strengthening India-Japan relations, All India Radio reported.

Modi emphasized that this year is unique as India and Japan are hosting the G20 and G7 respectively.

The Indian ruler also expressed hope that the two countries would focus on logistics, food processing issues and small and medium enterprises, and that the series of discussions and consultations between the two countries would continue and the relations would reach new heights.

The theme of the India-Japan Tourism Exchange Year 2023 is “Connecting the Himalayas with Mount Fuji”.

Modi said the India-Japan special and global strategic partnership is based on shared democratic values ​​and respect for the rule of law in the international arena.

He noted that strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategy and Global Partnership is important for both partners, adding that this partnership promotes peace, prosperity and stability in the so-called Indo-Pacific region.

The ruler of India thanked Japan for inviting him to the G7 summit to be held in Japan later this year.

Kishita, who arrived in New Delhi this morning on a two-day visit, paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in Rajghat in the morning.

