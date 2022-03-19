India and Japan have called for an “immediate cessation of violence” in Ukraine

This content was released on March 19, 2022 – 19:09

New Delhi, March 19 (EFE) .- India and Japan on Saturday called for an “immediate end to violence” in Ukraine, during an official visit by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. His Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaders reiterated their call for an immediate end to the violence and pointed out that there was no other option but to negotiate and resolve the conflict through diplomatic channels, a joint statement issued after their meeting in the Indian capital said.

In addition, they “expressed their deep concern about the conflict and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” and without directly criticizing Russia, they stressed that “the contemporary global order is structured on the basis of the United Nations Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty.” And regional integration of states.

Criticism of Russia for its occupation of Ukraine has been a thorny issue during the bilateral meeting between Japan and India, as New Delhi has insisted on its neutrality, despite announcing various sanctions against former Moscow and fully condemning the attack. Conflict level.

As India maintains close ties with Russia to this position, the possibility of Moscow purchasing Russian crude at reduced prices due to Moscow’s control over its adversary China or sanctions has already been exposed by New Delhi.

Economically, the two Asian powers announced that Japan would invest 5 trillion yen (approximately $ 40 billion) in India over five years, “to finance public and private projects of mutual interest.”

In addition, the leaders expressed their satisfaction over the progress of one of the major projects between the two countries: the Japanese high-speed rail link between the West Indian cities of Bombay and Ahmedabad.

“The Bombay-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project is progressing well … this project is a great example of India-Japan partnership,” Modi said after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart during his speech late on Saturday.

Modi stressed that one of India’s goals is to become a factory for the world, for which “Japanese companies” have long been its “brand ambassadors”.

Kishida’s visit to India is the first by a foreign president to visit the country so far this year, and the Japanese leader’s first bilateral foreign trip since taking office at the end of 2021. EFE

