Considering its vast and diverse geographical features, the region is a nation rich in these resources, while the focus on climate change and pollution stimulates its growth, India reflected in the Spent Portal.

The fall in tariffs also contributes to the fact that the price / price of coal-based energy is much lower than the latest.

The so-called clean energy is now cheaper than conventional energy, which makes it more attractive to distribution companies.

But thermal power plants operate 24 hours a day and renewable energy plants (especially wind and solar) depend on the weather, wind speed or the presence of sunlight.

In industry parlance this is called the capacity utilization factor or CUF. Thus, while coal mills have an annual CF of 85-90 percent, wind and solar projects have an average of 20 percent.

Therefore, to make greater use of renewable energy, India needs to establish five times the equivalent capacity, which shows the extent of the country’s challenge in setting higher ambitious goals.

A major problem in expanding the use of renewable energy is the poor financial condition of energy supply companies.

Another challenge is that by increasing the percentage of renewable energy, the variability of its generation due to the weather makes the operation of the transmission network a technically necessary task.

Until recently, the capacity of renewable sources was low, but now projects produce more energy, sometimes to reduce or disconnect production to ensure consistent operation of the grid.

Wind and solar energy forecasting and planning efforts have recently been intensified, which helps to better plan the phase operation.

The country’s weak transmission network poses a challenge to projects established in remote areas and from large cities and consumption centers.

Currently, the country produces more energy than it uses, due to the over-construction of coal capacity based on reliable forecasts of demand growth over the past decade.

Under these circumstances, it reached the installed renewable energy capacity of 100 gigawatts (GW) and began the work on national hydrogen, which would accelerate clean production projects for this fuel.

In addition, it sought to achieve energy self-sufficiency by 2047, the centenary of independence from British colonialism.

New Delhi intends to replace a portion of oil with fuels from sugarcane and other biofuels and wants to achieve a 20 per cent supply of ethanol blended petrol by 2023-24 and increase the share of natural gas in the economy to 15 per cent. In 2030.

India has already reached more than 100 GW from the maximum target of establishing 450 GW (GW) of power generation from renewable sources by 2030.

Energy and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said the total capacity would be 146 gigawatts if the country’s largest hydropower plants are added.

India ranks fourth in the world in installed renewable energy capacity, fifth in solar power and fourth in wind power, while another 50 gigawatts are to be installed and 27 gigawatts are being tendered.

