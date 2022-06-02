India and Israel work together to develop “future security technologies”

This content was released on June 02, 2022 – 14:10

New Delhi, June 2 (EFE) .- Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Israeli Prime Minister Benny Kant in New Delhi on Thursday to intensify their cooperation in the research and development of “technologies of the future” between the two countries’ security and cyber security.

Singh and Kants, who arrived in the Indian capital this morning to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, exchanged letters on “enhancing cooperation in the field of future defense technology,” the ministry said. In a statement by the Indian Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the two leaders acknowledged the “mutual security challenges and their coordination” on strategic and security issues, and expressed their commitment to “further strengthen the current framework of the Indo-Israel Defense Cooperation Framework”.

The Israeli minister reiterated after the meeting that the two allies had reaffirmed their commitment to “further expand security ties by presenting a common vision for cooperation outlined in a joint statement.”

“Together we can enhance our capabilities and ensure the security and economic interests of the nation,” Gantz wrote in a message on Twitter with pictures of Singh.

Similarly, the Indian report said, “The high-ranking officials took this opportunity to review the joint operations in the escalating military matters despite the challenges posed by the Govt-19 epidemic.”

Relations between India and Israel drew attention last January after the New York Times reported that the Indian government had acquired Pegasus, an Israeli spy agency, as part of a security deal during an official visit to India in 2017.

Narendra Modi visited Tel Aviv in July 2017 and became the first head of the Indian government to visit Israel, which was seen by some as a turning point in India’s stance on the country. New Delhi later agreed to a $ 2 billion package of weapons and intelligence equipment.

The first allegations against the Indian government came last year after Project Pegasus’ investigation into more than 80 journalists from 17 media outlets in 10 countries, alleging that spyware was being used to target politicians, activists and media professionals in India.

The Government of India, however, when questioned by Parliament last year denied any surveillance allegations against certain individuals and denied the acquisition.

India maintains an important strategic partnership with Israel, with $ 5.6 billion in bilateral trade in the pre-epidemic 2018-2019 financial year (April-March). EFE

