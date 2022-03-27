India and China are trying to normalize their relations but the “friction” continues

This content was released on March 25, 2022 – 10:09

New Delhi, March 25 (EFE) .- New Delhi and Beijing are trying to normalize their relationship after the escalation of tensions over the 2020 border clashes, but “friction” between the two countries continues as the situation is “extraordinary”. This Friday, Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi yesterday on an unexpected visit after a series of tensions and clashes between the two nuclear powers on the western Himalayan border in June 2020.

Friction areas

“There are still areas of friction. We have made a lot of progress in resolving these friction areas … and more importantly today’s discussions are about how to move this forward,” Jaisankar told a news conference after the meeting. Three hours with purchase.

The Indian envoy said he had “talked about China’s desire to return to normalcy”, noting that the two countries had held fifteen rounds of high-level military talks on the Line of Control (LoC) or expansion of the de facto border. ) From April 2020.

“Is our relationship normal today? No, it’s not, it can not be normal if there is an extraordinary situation at the border,” Jaisankar said.

The Indian minister said resolving tensions between the two countries was “an ongoing process and at a slower pace than apparently desired”.

Demand for a ceasefire in Ukraine

Jaisankar noted that the interview focused on bilateral issues such as education, travel and trade, and “critical international issues” such as Ukraine and Afghanistan.

“We have a common opinion (regarding Ukraine) and we both agree on the importance of an immediate ceasefire and diplomacy and a return to negotiations,” the Indian minister said.

Wang, who is on a visit to Pakistan and Afghanistan, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday night. The aspirations of the Islamic world in Indian Kashmir.

“I touched it and explained to him why we found that statement objectionable and talked a little deeper about it,” Jaisankar said.

In the Calvan Valley, west of Pangong Lake, relations between the two countries began to deteriorate after the worst border conflict in 45 years, in which at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed and 76 wounded.

Both forces sent troops to the LAC by sending troops into the conflict, which has since exacerbated military tensions in the region. New Delhi and Beijing sought to resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels. EFE

