India and Argentina agree to further cooperation in the Sixth Round of Consultations | Economy | USA Edition

At the Sixth Round Foreign Relations Consultative Meeting in New Delhi, India and Argentina on Wednesday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in security and energy.

“After reviewing the multilateral relations between India and Argentina … the two sides reaffirmed their determination to further enhance cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest,” the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two countries have “identified measures to strengthen trade and investment, and access to commercialization of agriculture and pharmaceutical products, as well as cooperation in the field of information technology,” the Foreign Ministry added.

The two countries elevated their bilateral relations to the status of a strategic alliance in 2019.

A meeting between the Indian delegation led by Indian Foreign Secretary Ganguly Das and the delegation led by Argentine Foreign Secretary Pablo Thettamandi was held in New Delhi.

In 2019, the then President of Argentina Mauricio Macri visited India with the intention of attracting foreign investment to exploit the large lithium and gas reserves in his country’s deposits.

Argentina has made numerous efforts to expand the presence of its products in India and to introduce new foods such as fruits, desserts or descendants of corn and beverages such as the popular supplement or national wines.

According to the Indian Embassy in Argentina, bilateral trade between the two countries reached an all-time high of $ 3.31 billion in 2020, an increase of 11.5% over 2019.