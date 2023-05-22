India aims to celebrate the new cycle of the festival

India hosts its own version of Eurovision. Although the festival hasn’t ended up penetrating outside of the European context with its formulas, producer Voxovation, which holds the rights to broadcast the event internationally, is under pressure if the project is shelved in the US or Canada. This idea becomes a reality in the world’s largest population of 1,300 million people.

India has 28 different states and 8 territories, each with its own cultural identity, i.e. a continent, which allows us to transform the concept into its purest essence. “It will bring more diversity, musical genres, interest and spectacle than competition between countries in most regions of the world,” they say from Voxovation, which promotes smaller and lesser-known Indian cultures.

India’s massive music industry is one of the most popular and well-known internationally, and continues to evolve and grow with genres spanning from classic folk and traditional ballads to new folk-fusion pop and hip-hop styles. “Eurovision India will become one of the cornerstones of that music scene. In the Eurovision universe, it’s hard to imagine anything more spectacular than the passion and drama of the festival, where only India and Bollywood present their entertainment in an imaginative and extravagant way.