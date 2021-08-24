India adds 17 million cases amid worst COVID crisis in world | The world

The India With over 17 million cases and 195,000 deaths on Monday, the epidemic broke records five days later and became the global hub of the disease, pushing many countries on veto flights from India for fear of spreading new variants.

With 352,991 new infections and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Indian Ministry of Health has confirmed the worst data ever recorded, which is a thirty-fold increase in the average number of infections and deaths recorded just three months ago.

The rapid decline led the Asian nation to a major crisis Medical factory, He sees the country’s reserves declining rapidly with a lack of oxygen to treat patients and a shortage of certain drugs.

Variations of anxiety

This second epidemic, which is higher than the first (which recorded a maximum of 100,000 daily cases in September), began in late February with a lack of precaution among the population and a cycle of imported variants. Virus and new mutations found in India.

The SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium of India (Insacog), made up of ten national laboratories to analyze the behavior of the virus, initially detected a large number of variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Inzac has identified about 1,600 positive cases of the United Kingdom variant (B.1.1.7) and more than 100 samples of the South African type (B.1.351), of the 15,000 tests analyzed, according to the investigating physician, Rajiv Dasgupta.

Two mutations found in India (E484Q and L452R) have added 732 positives, which provide greater potential to spread and prevent the immune system.

However, the findings differ depending on the region, he clarified, so that in the western state of Maharashtra, when most affected, 35% of the samples correspond to the samples found in India, while in New Delhi 50 per cent are British and the other half are Indian mutations.

However, Insakak warned that the analyzes so far have not been conclusive and that “current data do not indicate that the increase in cases is due to a variation or a specific factor alone.”

But this did not deter the fear of new epidemic waves emerging in India from leading many countries to impose veto on all people from Asian country.

In recent days, Italy has added flights to Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Kuwait, Oman, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, New Zealand and Bangladesh, as a precautionary measure. The veto will be imposed from Tuesday onwards in the Asian country or Maldives for the last 14 days.

International assistance

While some states have closed their borders to travelers from India, the country’s health crisis has left images of saturated hospitals and massive cremations, raising international support as well.

Many members of the United States and the European Union in those countries have sent medical supplies to India to keep up with the growing number of patients.

The United States on Sunday announced “immediate” shipments of medical resources and raw materials for the manufacture of vaccines.

Exports of active ingredients for the manufacture of chemical components and drugs are important to India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and serum company (SII), the manufacturer of the anti-COVID formula for the British-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca.

After dozens of deaths were reported due to lack of medical oxygen in hospitals, the United Kingdom promised to do everything it could to alleviate India’s suffering and send ventilators in view of the severity of the crisis.

China, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Australia have also provided assistance to India, and it still sees the moment of bending this epidemic.