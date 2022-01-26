India: Actress released after 15 years for kissing Richard Kerry | Judicial trial results for Shiba Shetty

Indian actress Shiba Shetty, One of the stars of Bollywood (known in the powerful Indian film industry), was able to finish after 15 years. The case of radical Hindu groups for pornography and indecency. The reason? Kissed by Richard Kerin during a fundraiser for the fight against AIDS.

Gesture, this That was in 2007, Unleashed the fury of the protesters who set fire to the pictures of the two actors in the squares and led a magistrate to charge them.

The indictment against Carey was filed shortly after: The star, one of the world’s most famous Buddhists, has received permission from the Indian government to return to the country to meet the Dalai Lama.

But actions against Shetty It ended last week when a Mumbai judge ruled the charges.

“Shetty Kerin fell victim to the excitement While they were in the box, he kissed her again and again, “the magistrate wrote in a statement released Tuesday.

The actress is currently 47 years old. He was also subjected to racist workplace harassment While working on a British reality show Famous Big Brother.