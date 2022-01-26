January 26, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

India: Actress released after 15 years for kissing Richard Kerry | Judicial trial results for Shiba Shetty

Byron Rodgers January 26, 2022 1 min read

Indian actress Shiba Shetty, One of the stars of Bollywood (known in the powerful Indian film industry), was able to finish after 15 years. The case of radical Hindu groups for pornography and indecency. The reason? Kissed by Richard Kerin during a fundraiser for the fight against AIDS.

Gesture, this That was in 2007, Unleashed the fury of the protesters who set fire to the pictures of the two actors in the squares and led a magistrate to charge them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5XGCMqvUAE

The indictment against Carey was filed shortly after: The star, one of the world’s most famous Buddhists, has received permission from the Indian government to return to the country to meet the Dalai Lama.

But actions against Shetty It ended last week when a Mumbai judge ruled the charges.

“Shetty Kerin fell victim to the excitement While they were in the box, he kissed her again and again, “the magistrate wrote in a statement released Tuesday.

The actress is currently 47 years old. He was also subjected to racist workplace harassment While working on a British reality show Famous Big Brother.

See also  India is the second country in the world to be most affected by the one-year corona virus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

La India plane lanzar su propio system operator; ¿Apple en problemas?

January 26, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Richard Carey attended a social event in India

January 26, 2022 Byron Rodgers
1 min read

Cortometraje chileno “Resurgir” gana premio en India

January 25, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

1 min read

India: Actress released after 15 years for kissing Richard Kerry | Judicial trial results for Shiba Shetty

January 26, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

La India plane lanzar su propio system operator; ¿Apple en problemas?

January 26, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Richard Carey attended a social event in India

January 26, 2022 Byron Rodgers
1 min read

Cortometraje chileno “Resurgir” gana premio en India

January 25, 2022 Byron Rodgers