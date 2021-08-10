August 10, 2021

Great Indian Mutiny

India achieves 4,000 deaths in a single day due to corona

August 10, 2021

The India Surpassed this Saturday for the first time 4,000 deaths daily, A New post This country is unstoppable Second Hello And without major improvement, it has been a week since all adults started getting vaccinated.

Number of deaths in India in last 24 hours 4.187Brings the total from the onset of the infection 238,270 deaths, Keeping India The third country with the highest mortality Behind United States Y Brazil, According to data from the Indian Ministry of Health.

A family member and a health worker carry the body of a corona virus victim during cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi.

Europa Press

In addition, with 401,078 new infections, There were about 13,100 fewer infections in India than yesterday 21.8 million, Surpassed by the United States alone with 32.6 million, an unstoppable rate in an Asian country that has registered more than 400,000 new cases in the last three days.

The new high of more than 4,000 daily deaths was a month ago, despite the fact that this second wave was already beginning to be felt, contrary to the situation in the country Less than 800 deaths daily, A big change compared Two months ago, Number of deaths I am not over 80.

The worst affected areas are in the west Maharashtra, Its capital Bombay, Even if it is surpassed A thousand dead At the end of April, he registered 898 In the last 24 hours, it followed south KarnatakaWith 592 Deaths and the North Uttar PradeshWith 371.

