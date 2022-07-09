India accuses Amnesty International of embezzling more than $6 million

New Delhi, July 9. India’s anti-corruption agency on Saturday alleged that Amnesty International (AI), an international organization that suspended its operations in the Asian country in 2020 due to “harassment” by authorities, defrauded India of over $6.4 million.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, we filed a complaint against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indian Foundation for Amnesty International (IAID) and others for money laundering of $6,429,056. Security (ED, in English).

The complaint comes a day after the same government agency fined Amnesty International India $6.4 million and its president Agar Patel $1.2 million for violating the Currency Administration Act.

In September 2020, AI suspended its operations in India after its bank accounts in the country were frozen by the government earlier this month.

Indian officials accuse the human rights organization of receiving funds from abroad without the government’s permission and receiving money indirectly, contrary to current law.

Other government agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have conducted raids on AI offices in the past and their accounts were already frozen in 2018.

The organization has previously criticized harassment by Indian authorities after condemning human rights abuses in the Asian country on several occasions.

In recent years, the government has tightened controls on foreign-funded non-profits, which has been condemned as an attempt to silence international human rights organizations. EFE

daa/mah