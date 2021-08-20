India: A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shakes the northeastern part of the country

A strong Earthquake Residents in several cities in the Northeast measured 6 degrees and some aftershocks created cracks and panic in the walls. India.

No casualties have been reported so far, with residents claiming stress, minor cuts and various injuries were the main human number.

The US Geological Survey said the epicenter was reported below the Bhutan border in Assam.

The epicenter was reported below the ground in the northern state of Bengal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, hundreds of kilometers away.

The quake affected Tejpur, a city of 100,000 people, 45 km from the epicenter.

Residents say many buildings have been affected by cracks in the walls and broken windows. Cracks also spread on the roads.

In Guwahati, the main city of Assam, about 150 km south, the quake shook houses and cracked concrete pieces from the sides of buildings.

In Nagaon, an apartment building leaned against a nearby building.