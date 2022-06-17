India, a key player in the negotiations for access to vaccines, is taking a very close look at the WTO agreements The world

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the 164 member states of the World Trade Organization (WTO) have been working closely to reach agreements on key issues in Geneva since last Sunday. The last time he planned and failed.

“Almost all members have worked with each other to resolve differences of opinion,” said the head of the negotiating team from India, a country that has been accused of key obstacles in these talks regarding access to fisheries subsidies and vaccines. Govt-19 and state food reserves.

Goyal – who two days ago accused the states of trying to perpetuate inequalities affecting the poorest countries by defending the austerity measures for the removal of fishing subsidies – said a “collective wisdom” had ruled over the past few hours.

The Minister pointed out that in the last few hours there have been signs of understanding the concerns and needs of other countries.

“India firmly believes that this will be the most successful Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization in the long run. We are making the most important decisions in the last seven years, “he said.

However, he recalled that there were still some minor issues pending, but it could not be said that there were contracts without them. “Nothing agrees until everything is agreed,” he clarified.