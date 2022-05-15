In the face of rising groceries prices, shoppers are changing habits

Susan Pollack, a real estate manager who was shopping one afternoon last week at Costco in Marina del Rey, California, said she was surprised that the price of a large package of toilet paper had gone up from $17 to $25.

At her local kosher butcher shop, prices have gone up even more: over $200 for five short ribs.

“I told my husband,” she said, “we don’t have short ribs again.”

Global forces such as supply chain disruptions, severe weather, energy costs, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have all contributed to high inflation that has scared stock market investors and put The Biden administration is on the defensive.

But shoppers feel the pressure very firsthand as they make their weekly rounds of groceries, where some previously plentiful items have been missing for months and where produce, meat and eggs remain stubbornly high in prices.