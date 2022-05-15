In the face of rising groceries prices, shoppers are changing habits

Susan Pollack, a real estate manager who was shopping one afternoon last week at Costco in Marina del Rey, California, said she was surprised that the price of a large package of toilet paper had gone up from $17 to $25.
At her local kosher butcher shop, prices have gone up even more: over $200 for five short ribs.
“I told my husband,” she said, “we don’t have short ribs again.”
Global forces such as supply chain disruptions, severe weather, energy costs, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have all contributed to high inflation that has scared stock market investors and put The Biden administration is on the defensive.
But shoppers feel the pressure very firsthand as they make their weekly rounds of groceries, where some previously plentiful items have been missing for months and where produce, meat and eggs remain stubbornly high in prices.
At the Stop and Shop in Elizabeth, NJ, 35-year-old Instacart shopper Hager Dell noted that one can of the powdered drink mix that once sold for 25 cents came in at 36 cents in early May. Two days later, it was sold for 56 cents, she said.
“God forbid if you have a supermarket,” Mrs. Dale said as she left the grocery store, asking a customer. “You’re pressing a penny.”
Such price increases have led to severe shock, resignation and a determination to sniff out deals.
You’re looking for more bargains,” said Ray Duffy, a 66-year-old retired banker in an “unusually American” T-shirt that was coming out of a Liddell grocery store in Garwood, New Jersey.
He said, “You go shopping.” “It’s something you do.”
Hop and bribe with banana bread
There are plenty of supermarkets in South Riding, Virginia, where Susanna Yu lives.
But she drives nine miles to Centerville to shop at H Mart, a Korean grocery store, where fresh vegetables, like large green onion sets, cost a bit less. From there, you’ll go to Trader Joe’s, which has “very good meat prices.”
Then, it’s sent to Costco for non-perishable bulk items that can be stored.
“I have to go to three different places,” said Mrs. Yu, to save a little money.
Alyssa Sutton, 53-year-old home theater business owner, left King’s Food Market in Short Hills, NJ, a grocery chain where a 13-ounce jar of Bonne Maman preserves sold for $6.49.
“This inflation is a real problem,” she said. “When you pay double to fill up your tank and twice for everything, you have to say to yourself, ‘Well, do I really need to buy everything at King’s? “
Ms Sutton said she grabs the staples at King’s and then drives to cheaper markets like Trader Joe’s, where she says fruit and vegetables are more affordable.
“It takes time,” she said. “It takes planning.”
Lisa Tucker, 54, of Gainesville, Virginia, drives a few extra miles to Giant because food prices are lower than they are in stores near her home. She buys in bulk when prices are favorable – in the last round she bought eight boxes of cereal because they were selling for $1.77 each – and is enrolled in several loyalty rewards programs.
“It’s a strategy,” she said.
Mrs. Tucker is also looking for meats that are nearing their expiration date – and therefore significantly reduced in price.
On Tuesday, Mrs. Tucker bought one pound that was about to expire. Beef bundle for $3.74, down from $7.49. To get an alert from meat department employees about such deals, she said she would occasionally bring them homemade banana bread.
Mrs. Tucker tells them: If the opponent’s poster is about to slap on some pig-headed bacon, “tell me.”
Eat less meat and plan menus on the go
Angie Goodman, a housekeeper from Culver City, California, usually eats meat once a week. But Now that the price of steaks has doubledShe said she might have to cut back once a month.
Goodman, 54, said she earns about $15 an hour, a number that has stagnated as the cost of living has skyrocketed.
“Basic things are expensive,” she said. “This is madness.”
Meals she once planned at home are now marked while shopping, so she can use her phone to scan items for digital coupons, Isabelle Chambergo, 62, a warehouse worker in Elizabeth, New Jersey, said. This saves between $10 and $15 per shopping trip, she said.
“This is how I run,” said Mrs. Chambergo, as she left a shop in Elizabeth with her husband, Arturo, 62.
“It helps a little,” she said. “It’s not much, but I try to buy healthy things that fill us up as well.”
That is, if you can even find the ingredients you need.
Ms Chambergo said she used to buy the quinoa and rice mix from Stop and Shop that she used to make the delicious soup. But it hasn’t been on shelves for at least two months.
Mr. Duffy, a retired banker, said he had trouble finding square-shaped pasta, his favourite.
“The sauce sticks better with square-shaped spaghetti,” he said.
It’s normal for grocery stores to have 7 to 10 percent of items out of stock, but the events of the past two and a half years — pandemic outbreaks, severe weather, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — have caused that number to rise to 3 to 5,” said Katie Dennis, spokeswoman. On behalf of the Consumer Brands Association, higher than the points.
In an email, she said the availability of pasta and cereals had been particularly restricted due to the war, as both Ukraine and Russia had “virtually taken out of the market.”
“The weather in Europe last year also reduced durum wheat, which particularly affected pasta,” said Ms. Dennis.
“I didn’t buy anything fun today.”
Shoppers are also self-denying.
Kimberly Henault said at Giant in Gainesville, Virginia I stopped in front of a display of coffee whiteners and saw that they were twice the usual price.
“Oh, you know? She said to herself and walked away.
Ms. Pollack, the California real estate manager, said that while inflation is not straining her budget, the prices have made her reconsider what was once reckless purchases. For example, she almost bought an electric shaver for her son, but then saw that it cost $90.
“I struggle with a lot of money all the time, and it’s like, ‘Great,'” said Ms. Pollack, 61. I didn’t buy anything fun today. “
Al-Najjar, 22, and Hamza Mojadidi, 23, a student at UCLA, were also shopping at Costco in Marina del Rey, where they bought many items in bulk, including clementines, cans of water and ramen noodles. .
Mr. Mojadidi said they stopped buying eggs and cut back on halal meat, which was already more expensive than other cuts, because the animals are slaughtered according to the Islamic religion.
They stopped in front of the Costco meat market, looked at the lamb’s legs, and walked away, Muddidi said.
He said that he considered himself luckier than the other students at the university. He said he at least has a car and can drive to Costco to buy food in bulk and save some money.
“I just take out more loans to pay my expenses,” Mojaddedi said. “I’m maxing out my credit cards.”
