In the case of India, the WTO project on fisheries is favorable to rich countries The world

A senior official of the Indian Ministry of Commerce said that the draft text of the World Trade Organization (WTO), banning subsidies to help overfishing is weak, unbalanced and mainly in favor of rich countries.

The revised draft text, submitted on November 8, will be discussed at the Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 30 to December 3.

But an Indian Commerce Ministry official told AFP on Friday, anonymously, “Supports weak, unbalanced and advanced fishing countries”. “Nothing has changed for the big fishing countriesHe added.

IndiaHe added that it supports the idea of ​​an agreement OMC He noted that there are still ongoing talks about fisheries subsidies, but to address the concerns of developing countries.

The Government of India has previously stated: “Key financiers“United States, Japan, South Korea, China and the European Union”To take more responsibility for reducing their subsidies and fishing capacity”.

“Any agreement must recognize that countries are at different stages of development and that current fisheries agreements reflect their current economic capabilities.The Indian Commerce Minister said. Piyush Goyal , In a meeting OMC In July.

The OMC He has been discussing fishing for two decades. Global fishing subsidies range from $ 14 to $ 54 billion a year OMC.